The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has not yet announced the GSEB Result 2026. When declared, candidates who have appeared for the SSC and HSC examinations can check the results on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org. GSEB Result 2026: Where, how to check Gujarat Board SSC, HSC results when announced? (Hindustan Times)

The Board will announce the date and time of SSC and HSC results before the results are declared. As per past trends, the HSC results for all streams may not be released at the same time.

The Gujarat Board Class 10 examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The Class 12 or HSC examination was held from February 26 to March 16, 2026.

GSEB Result 2026: How to check Class 10, 12 results All the candidates who appeared can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

2. Click on GSEB Result 2026 for SSC, HSC link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC or HSC link.

4. Enter the login details and click on submit.

5. Once done, your result will be displayed.

6. Check the result and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In 2025, the Gujarat Board SSC results were announced on May 8. A total of 7,62,485 students had registered, out of which 7,46,892 appeared, and 6,20,532 passed. The overall pass percentage was 83.08%. Girls' pass percentage was 87.24%, and boys' pass percentage was 79.56%. The GSEB HSC results for Science, General and Vocational streams were announced on May 5. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of GSEB.