HBSE Datesheet 2026: Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 timetable released at bseh.org.in, check schedules here
HBSE Datesheet 2026 for Class 10, 12 has been released. The timetable can be checked here.
The Board of School Education Haryana has released HBSE Datesheet 2026. The Haryana Board BSEH Class 10, 12 timetable is available on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.
As per the datesheet, the Class 10 or Secondary annual exam will begin on February 26 and end on March 20, 2026. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary annual exam will begin on February 25 and will end on April 1, 2026. The Class 10, 12 exams will be held in single shift- from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm.
The Class 10 exam will begin with Mathematics paper and will end with IT, Retail and other such papers. The Class 12 exam will begin with English paper and will end with Retail, Automotive and other such papers.
Specially Abled (i) Physical Disability Visual Impairment (ii) Physical Disability Hearing Impairment (iii) Permanent Physical Impairment of Extremities (Hand, Foot, etc.) (iv) Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia, Dysprasia, Developmental aphasia, shall be provided along with the services of amanuensis, an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.
Candidates will be allowed to appear in the examination on production of valid Admit Card with scanned and dully attested photograph.
HBSE Datesheet 2026: How to download Class 10, 12 timetable
To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in.
2. Click on HBSE Datesheet 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates can check the exam dates.
4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of BSEH.
