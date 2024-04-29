 HP board 12th result 2024 declared, direct link to check HPBOSE Class 12 marks - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi
HP board 12th result 2024 declared, direct link to check HPBOSE Class 12 marks

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 06:52 PM IST

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: The direct link to download scorecards is now available on the board's official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024: Himachal Prasech Class 12 final exams have been announced. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced its Class 12th final exam results via a press conference at 2:30 pm today, April 29 and the direct link to download scorecards is now available on the board's official website, hpbose.org. The direct link and other details are below. HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2024 live updates.

HP board 12th result 2024 declared: Check your marks with the direct link.
HP board 12th result 2024 declared: Check your marks with the direct link.

Students can check their HP board Class 12th Science, Arts and Commerce stream results using their board exam roll numbers. Here is the direct link and steps to follow:

HPBOSE 12th result 2024 direct link

How to check HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2024

  1. Fist, visit the board's website at hpbose.org.
  2. Go to examinations and then to results.
  3. Open the Class 12 result link given on the home page.
  4. If required, select the stream and then enter your board exam roll number.
  5. Submit the details and log in.
  6. Check your marks sheet. Save a copy for future uses.

The HPBOSE conducted its Class 12 board exams took place from March 1 to 28.

In the result press conference, the board announced key details such as pass percentage, number of candidates appeared, qualified and the toppers list for each stream. Next, the board will release Class 10 final examination results. Students should keep visiting the HPBOSE website for regular updates.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / HP board 12th result 2024 declared, direct link to check HPBOSE Class 12 marks
New Delhi
Monday, April 29, 2024
