HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result likely soon

HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 Live: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce its Class 12th board exam results soon. As per information available, the result could come today (April 29) or tomorrow (April 30). The official confirmation on the HP board 12th result 2024 date and time is awaited. When declared, Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE board students can check their marks on hpbose.org using their roll numbers. ...Read More

The HP board results for the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together.

Steps to check HP board 10th, 12th results 2024:

Open to the board’s website, hpbose.org. Open the results page and select Class 12 result. Enter your roll number and login Check and download your scores.

The HPBOSE Class 12 board exams took place from March 1 to 28.

Last time, the HP board 12th result was announced in May. The board informed that 1,05,369 students appeared in the HP board 12th exam and 83,418 or 79.74 per cent cleared it. Arts topper Tarnija Sharma scored 97.4 per cent, and Ojaswini Upmanyu topped in Science with 98.6 per cent marks. Vrinda Thakur was the Commerce topper with 98.4 per cent marks. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2024.