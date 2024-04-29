HPBOSE HP Board 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will announce its Class 12th board exam results on April 29 at 2:30 pm. When declared, students can check their HP board 12th results on the board’s official website, hpbose.org. To check results online, students have to log in to the board website using roll numbers. HPBOSE HP board 12th result 2024 live updates. HPBOSE 12th Result 2024 Date, Time: HP board Class 12 result at 2:30 pm today on hpbose.org(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HP board results for the three streams – Science, Arts and Commerce – will be declared together. The board will announce its results via a press conference, in which the names of stream-wise toppers, pass percentage and other details will be shared. Once declared, students can check the HP board results by following these steps:

How to check HP board 10th, 12th results 2024

Go to the board’s website, hpbose.org. Go to the results page and select Class 12 result. On the login page, provide your roll number and login Check and download your scores.

The HPBOSE conducted this year’s Class 12 final exams from March 1 to 28. For both regular and state open school (SOS) candidates, exams started with the English paper and ended with the Public Administration paper.

Last year, the HP board 12th result was announced in May. As many as 1,05,369 candidates appeared in the exam and 83,418 or 79.74 per cent passed.

Tarnija Sharma topped the Arts stream with 97.4 per cent marks, Ojaswini Upmanyu stood first in Science with 98.6 per cent and Vrinda Thakur topped the exam in Commerce with 98.4 per cent marks.