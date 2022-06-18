Home / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared

HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result will be declared today, June 18, 2022. Candidates can check latest updates below. 
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 12:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education  announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The HP Board Class 12 Result was declared at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the results on official website of HP Board on hpbose.org. 

The toppers name and merit list is expected to be released along with the result. The Board President Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result and other details including pass percentage, toppers, merit list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Class 12 can check the result through login credentials available on their admit card. 

The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 18, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result announced today

    This year, a total of 88013 students took the HP BOSE class 12th test, with 82342 passing and 3379 falling into the compartment category.

  • Jun 18, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result ANNOUNCED

    HP BOSE class 12th result was announced by Board Secy Madhu Chaudhary and Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni.

  • Jun 18, 2022 12:03 PM IST

    HP BOSE result 2022: Girls' overperformed boys in ARTS streams

    HP BOSE class 12th result declared. Girls' overperformed Boys in Arts stream. All girls are in top 10 positions of Arts stream.

  • Jun 18, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result: 82342 candidates passed

    This year a total  88013 candidates took HP BOSE class 12th examination appeared out of which a total of 82342 candidates passed.

  • Jun 18, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result: 93.91% pass

    This year the overall passing percentage is 93.91%

  • Jun 18, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result out

    Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022

  • Jun 18, 2022 11:46 AM IST

    HP BOSE class 12th result: How to check

    Visit the official website at hpbose.org 

    On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab

    Now, click on HP Board 12th result 2022’ link 

    Key in your credentials and log in

    Click on the ‘search ‘button

    Your HP BOSE class 12th result will appear on the screen

    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • Jun 18, 2022 11:39 AM IST

    HP BOSE result releasing today

    The HP Board 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 11.30 a.m. Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in Dharamsala, would announce the HPBOSE 12th result at a press conference.

  • Jun 18, 2022 11:32 AM IST

    HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Date and Time 

    HPBOSE 12th result 2022 date and time has been announced. Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result will be declared at 11.30 am on June 18, 2022. 

