HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022. The HP Board Class 12 Result was declared at 11.30 am. Candidates can check the results on official website of HP Board on hpbose.org.
The toppers name and merit list is expected to be released along with the result. The Board President Suresh Kumar Soni will announce the result and other details including pass percentage, toppers, merit list. Candidates who have appeared for the examination for Class 12 can check the result through login credentials available on their admit card.
The Class 12 term 2 exam was held from March 22 to April 13, 2022 at various exam centres across the state. The examination was conducted in offline mode.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Jun 18, 2022 12:12 PM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result announced today
This year, a total of 88013 students took the HP BOSE class 12th test, with 82342 passing and 3379 falling into the compartment category.
-
Jun 18, 2022 12:05 PM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result ANNOUNCED
HP BOSE class 12th result was announced by Board Secy Madhu Chaudhary and Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni.
-
Jun 18, 2022 12:03 PM IST
HP BOSE result 2022: Girls' overperformed boys in ARTS streams
HP BOSE class 12th result declared. Girls' overperformed Boys in Arts stream. All girls are in top 10 positions of Arts stream.
-
Jun 18, 2022 12:01 PM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result: 82342 candidates passed
This year a total 88013 candidates took HP BOSE class 12th examination appeared out of which a total of 82342 candidates passed.
-
Jun 18, 2022 11:59 AM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result: 93.91% pass
This year the overall passing percentage is 93.91%
-
Jun 18, 2022 11:58 AM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result out
Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education announced the HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 on June 18, 2022
-
Jun 18, 2022 11:46 AM IST
HP BOSE class 12th result: How to check
Visit the official website at hpbose.org
On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ tab
Now, click on HP Board 12th result 2022’ link
Key in your credentials and log in
Click on the ‘search ‘button
Your HP BOSE class 12th result will appear on the screen
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
-
Jun 18, 2022 11:39 AM IST
HP BOSE result releasing today
The HP Board 12th result 2022 will be announced today at 11.30 a.m. Suresh Kumar Soni, chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education in Dharamsala, would announce the HPBOSE 12th result at a press conference.
-
Jun 18, 2022 11:32 AM IST
HPBOSE 12th result 2022: Date and Time
HPBOSE 12th result 2022 date and time has been announced. Himachal Pradesh Class 12 result will be declared at 11.30 am on June 18, 2022.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: Karnataka Class 12 Result declared, link here
- Karnataka Pre-University Examination Board has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2022 on June 18.
HPBOSE 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: HP Board Class 12 Result declared
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022: How to check KSEEB Class 12 Result
- Karnataka Department of Pre University Education has announced Karnataka PUC II Result 2022 on June 18.
UP class 10th Result 2022: How to check UPMSP high school result at HT portal
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will declare UP Board Class 10 Results 2022 on June 18, 2022
UP board Class 12th Results 2022: How check UPMSP Inter result at HT Portal
- Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare UP board Class 10th and Class 12th results 2022 on June 18.
UP Board Results 2022: Class 10, 12 results today
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 10, 12 results releasing today
UP Board 12th Result 2022: UPMSP Class 12 result releasing today on upmsp.edu.in
UP 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 10 results releasing today
UP Board 12th Result 2022 Live Updates: UPMSP Class 12 results releasing today
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 Live: KSEEB Class 12 results declared, link here
UP Board high school, inter results 2022 tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in
- UP Board's high school and intermediate examination result will be declared tomorrow.
UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Date & Time: UPMSP results releasing tomorrow
Maharashtra SSC class 10th result out, 96.94 percent pass
- MSBSHSE on June 17 declared the class 10 Secondary School Certificate exam result.