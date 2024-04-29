 HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: 73.76% students pass Himachal Pradesh Class 12, check details here - Hindustan Times
HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: 73.76% students pass Himachal Pradesh Class 12, check details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 29, 2024 03:15 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results have been released. This year, an overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered. Check details here.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) announced the Class 12 results today. The results were declared by HPBOSE officials at a press conference. Students who appeared in the examination can check their HP board 12th results on the board’s official website at hpbose.org. Live updates of HPBOSE Class 12 results

HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results have been declared. An overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered. (HT file image)
HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 results have been declared. An overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered. (HT file image)

Along with the results, the HPBOSE officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, and other information.

An overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered this year, indicating a decline in last year's percentage which was 79.74%. A total of 85,777 appeared in the examination of which 63,092 students passed.

Notably, the HPBOSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examinations.

Steps to check HP board 12th results

  • Visit the board’s official website at hpbose.org.
  • On the home page, go to the results page and select Class 12 result.
  • Enter your roll number on the login page.
  • Check your results displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for further need.

Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On