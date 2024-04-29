 HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 scores released, here’s how to check scores - Hindustan Times
HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 scores released, here’s how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 29, 2024 03:00 PM IST

The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results have been released. Check how to download the scores from the official website.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) released the Class 12 results today. Students who appeared in the examination can check their HP board 12th results on the board’s official website at hpbose.org. Live updates on HPBOSE Class 12 results 2024

HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Learn the steps to check Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results. (HT file image)
HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Learn the steps to check Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results. (HT file image)

Students will need to enter their roll number to check their results:

Steps to check HP board 12th results

  • Visit the board’s official website at hpbose.org.
  • On the home page, go to the results page and select Class 12 result.
  • Enter your roll number on the login page.
  • Check your results displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print a copy for further need.

Notably, officials from HPBOSE held a press conference to declare the results for the three streams – Science, Arts, and Commerce. Along with the results, the board also shared details such as pass percentage, stream-wise toppers, and other information.

This year, the overall pass percentage is 73.76%.

The HPBOSE Class 12 examinations were conducted from March 1 to March 28, 2024. Over 1 lakh students appeared in the examinations.

Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Himachal Pradesh Class 12 scores released, here’s how to check scores
