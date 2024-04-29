HPBOSE 12th Results 2024: Kamakshi Sharma, Chhaya Chauhan of Science stream are overall toppers with 98.80%, list here
The Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board results have been released. Science stream students Kamakshi Sharma and Chhaya Chauhan are overall toppers with 98.80%.
The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) released the Class 12 results today. The results were announced at a press conference held by HPBOSE officials. The officials also shared other details such as pass percentage, stream-wise toppers, and other information. HPBOSE Class 12 board results Live updates
This year, Kamakshi Sharma a Science stream student from Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Sr Secondary School, Baijnath has topped the HP board Class 12 final exam with 494 out of 500 or 98.80 percent marks. Sharing the same spot is Chhaya Chauhan, also a Science stream student of Sunflower Valley Public School, Bajaura, who too secured 494 out of 500, with 98.80 per cent marks.
Both are also the overall toppers of the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 board exams 2024.
Arshita, a student of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, has topped the Class 12 final exam in the Arts stream with 490/500 or 98 percent marks.
Likewise, Shavya of Government Senior Secondary School, Jassur has topped the Class 12th final exam in the Commerce stream with 490/500 or 98 per cent marks.
Worth mentioning here, that an overall pass percentage of 73.76% has been registered this year. A total of 85,777 appeared in the examination of which 63,092 students passed.
Meanwhile, students who appeared in the examination can check their HP board 12th results on the board’s official website at hpbose.org.
Steps to check HP board 12th results
- Visit the board’s official website at hpbose.org.
- On the home page, go to the results page and select Class 12 result.
- Enter your roll number on the login page.
- Check your results displayed on the screen.
- Download and print a copy for further need.
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.