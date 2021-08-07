ICSE, ISC Exam 2021: CISCE releases time table for improvement, compartment exams

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has released the timetable for improvement and compartment exams for ICSE, ISC Exam 2021. Both the examination will begin from August 16 onwards. Candidates can check the official notification on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org.

The compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 will begin on August 16 and end on September 2, 2021. The compartment and improvement exams for Class 12 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 7, 2021. The result for the same will be declared around September 20, 2021, read the notice.

The Class 10 improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm and Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

Those candidates who clear the compartment exams and whose overall results will change from PCNA to PCA, must return the previous statement of marks in original to the Council through their school. The revised statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates school. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CISCE.