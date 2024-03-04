Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi130C
Monday, Mar 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / education / board exams / ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: Physics papers for Class 10th, 12th students today
    Live

    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: Physics papers for Class 10th, 12th students today

    Mar 4, 2024 8:49 AM IST
    ICSE, ISC Physics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The CISCE is conducting ICSE Physics (Science paper 1) and ISC Physics paper 1 exams today, March 4.
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Physics papers today
    ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live Updates: Physics papers today

    ICSE, ISC Physics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE or Class 10th Physics (Science paper 1) and ISC or Class 12th Physics paper 1 (theory) examinations on March 4. The ICSE Physics paper is two hour long – it will begin at 11 am and end at 1 pm. The ISC Physics exam is scheduled for 2 pm to 5 pm. ...Read More

    Students have been asked by the board to be seated in their exam halls five minutes before the time fixed for the start of papers. The board clarified that those who come more than 30 minutes late must give an appropriate reason and they will be considered eligible for the examination only under exceptional circumstances.

    When available, analysis of the ICSE and ISC Physics papers will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CISCE board exams 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 4, 2024 8:49 AM IST

    ICSE, ISC Physics exams today

    The CISCE will conduct ICSE Physics (Science paper 1) and ISC Physics paper 1 exams on March 4.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes