ICSE, ISC Exams 2024 Live: Physics papers for Class 10th, 12th students today

ICSE, ISC Physics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the ICSE or Class 10th Physics (Science paper 1) and ISC or Class 12th Physics paper 1 (theory) examinations on March 4. The ICSE Physics paper is two hour long – it will begin at 11 am and end at 1 pm. The ISC Physics exam is scheduled for 2 pm to 5 pm. ...Read More

Students have been asked by the board to be seated in their exam halls five minutes before the time fixed for the start of papers. The board clarified that those who come more than 30 minutes late must give an appropriate reason and they will be considered eligible for the examination only under exceptional circumstances.

When available, analysis of the ICSE and ISC Physics papers will be shared here. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on CISCE board exams 2024.