Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
ISC Results 2024: Class 12 CISCE board scores released, steps to check marks and other details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
May 06, 2024 11:04 AM IST

The CISCE released the scores of ISC or Class 12 examinations. Here's how to check scores on the official website.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations released the ISC or Class 12 results today. Students who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official websites at cisce.org or results.cisce.org. ISC, ICSE results 2024 live updates

ISC Results 2024: CISCE Class 12 scores released. Check the steps to download results here. (HT file image)
ISC Results 2024: CISCE Class 12 scores released. Check the steps to download results here. (HT file image)

Here’s how to check ISC results 2024:

Go to the official website at cisce.org

On the homepage, look for the ISC results 2024 link and click it

Enter your credentials to log in page.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Verify, download the page, and take a printout for future need.

Notably, the CISCE announced the results today at 11 AM.

It may be mentioned here that the ISC or Class 12 board examination was conducted from February 12 to April 3, 2024.

Exam and College Guide
