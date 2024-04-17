 JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Websites to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter scores - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Websites to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter scores

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 17, 2024 03:00 PM IST

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Jharkhand Matric and Inter results will be declared on jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce Class 10th or Matric and Class 12th or Inter results soon. The results are expected this month and once released, students can check their marks on the board websites using their roll codes and roll numbers. In addition to the JAC websites, the Jharkhand 10th, 12th results will be hosted on the HT Portal.

JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Where to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter scores(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
JAC 10th, 12th results 2024 on HT portal

JAC 10th, 12th results 2024: List of official websites

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jharresults.nic.in

If students find the above-mentioned websites inaccessible after the result announcement, they can use the HT Portal to view their JAC 10th and 12th marks.

This year, the Jharkhand board conducted the Matric and Inter final exams in February. Examinations for both classes were from February 6 to 26.

The JAC 10th final exam was in the first shift from 9:54 am to 1:05 pm and the Inter exam was in the second shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam was divided into two parts – MCQs to be taken on OMR sheets and descriptive answers on answer booklets.

The JAC is likely to declare the Matric and Inter results in two parts. First, it is expected to announce Class 10th, or Matric results along with the Inter-Science stream results. After that, Inter Arts and Commerce results will be announced.

In 2023, JAC Matric, Inter Science results were announced on May 23. In Class 10th, the pass percentage was 95.38 per cent and the pass percentage in Class 12 Science was 81.45 per cent.

Class 12th Arts and Commerce results were released on May 30. The pass percentage of the Arts stream was 95.97 per cent and it was 88.60 per cent for Commerce.

Exam and College Guide
Board Exams / JAC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Websites to check Jharkhand Matric, Inter scores
