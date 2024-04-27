Edit Profile
    JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 12th results awaited, updates here

    Apr 27, 2024 11:50 AM IST
    JAC 12th Result Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the JAC 12th Result 2024 in due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results when announced will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.  The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.

    The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams commenced with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

    Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 11:50 AM IST

    JAC 12th Result 2024: Steps to download marksheet 

    Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com. 

    Click on JAC class 12th result link available on the home page. 

    Enter the login details and click on submit. 

    Your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

     

    Apr 27, 2024 11:46 AM IST

    HT Portal Education page

    Apr 27, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    JAC 12th result 2024: Number of candidates waiting for scores 

    This year around 4 lakh candidates are waiting to check their JAC 12th result 2024.

    Apr 27, 2024 11:42 AM IST

    JAC result 2024: When was exam conducted? 

    Starting date: February 6 

    Ending date: February 26 

    Apr 27, 2024 11:40 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    JAC class 12th result: Expected date 

    JAC class 12th result expected date is April end. However, the Council has not announced any specific result date yet. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the results' date and time. 

    Apr 27, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    JAC 12th result: Last year Arts division wise pass percentage 

    First division: 44.75 per cent 

    Second division: 52.12 per cent 

    Third division: 3.13 per cent.

    Apr 27, 2024 11:35 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:32 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:28 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:26 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:22 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:20 AM IST

    Apr 27, 2024 11:18 AM IST

