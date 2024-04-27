JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 12th results awaited, updates here

JAC 12th Result Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the JAC 12th Result 2024 in due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results when announced will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. ...Read More

The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams commenced with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)

Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state.