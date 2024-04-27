JAC 12th Result 2024 Live: Jharkhand Board Class 12th results awaited, updates here
JAC 12th Result Live: Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the JAC 12th Result 2024 in due course of time. The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results when announced will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in. ...Read More
The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams commenced with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)
Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 board examination across the state. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, direct link and more.
JAC 12th Result 2024: Steps to download marksheet
Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.
Click on JAC class 12th result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Jharkhand board result: Websites to check for marksheets
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
HT Portal Education page
JAC 12th result 2024: Number of candidates waiting for scores
This year around 4 lakh candidates are waiting to check their JAC 12th result 2024.
JAC result 2024: When was exam conducted?
Starting date: February 6
Ending date: February 26
JAC result: Where to check Class 12 Arts, Science, Commerce results?
The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results for Arts, Science and Commernce will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
JAC class 12th result: Expected date
JAC class 12th result expected date is April end. However, the Council has not announced any specific result date yet. Keep checking this space for the latest updates on the results' date and time.
JAC 12th result: Last year Arts division wise pass percentage
First division: 44.75 per cent
Second division: 52.12 per cent
Third division: 3.13 per cent.
JAC 12th Result: Login credentials
Roll code
Roll number
Jharkhand 12th result: How to check scores on HT Portal
Go to the board exam section of the Hindustan Times website – hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Select Jharkhand board
Click on Jharkhand board 12th result 2024
Enter the required information and submit it to check scores.
Jharkhand board result: Latest updates on HT Portal
Jharkhand board result latest updates will be available on HT Portal. Keep checking this space for the latest updates.
JAC 12th result 2024: List of websites
jac.jharkhand.gov.in
jac.nic.in
jacresults.com
jharresults.nic.in
JAC result 2024: Number of candidates appeared
Around 4 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 12 board examination across the state.
JAC result: When was Class 12 exam conducted?
The Jharkhand board Class 12 exams commenced with the vocational subject paper on February 6 and concluded with the political science paper on February 26, 2024. The Intermediate exam took place in the second shift – from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. (From 2 pm to 3:35 pm for OMR and from 3:40 to 5:20 pm for booklets.)
JAC class 12th result: How to check marksheets?
Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com.
Click on JAC class 12th result link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
JAC 12th result: Where to check Class 12 scores
The Jharkhand Board Class 12th results when announced will be available on the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The results for Class 12 all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts will also be available on other official websites- jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jharresults.nic.in.
JAC 12th Result Live: Date and time
JAC 12th Result date and time have not been announced by the Board yet. As per reports, the Class 12 results are expected to be declared by the end of April 2024.