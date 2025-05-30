JAC 12th Result 2025 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science, Commerce releasing on May 31

The Jharkhand Academic Council has announced the JAC 12th Result 2025 Date. When released, candidates will be able to check their Jharkhand board inter results 2025 on the official website at jacresults.com. The JAC Class 12 results will be hosted on jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well. JAC 12th Result 2025 Date: Jharkhand Board Class 12 results releasing tomorrow (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

As per Live Hindustan report, the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for Science and Commerce streams will be announced tomorrow, May 31, 2025. However, the time of the declaration of the results have not been shared yet.

The Jharkhand Board's 12th results will be declared via press conference. Board officials will hold the press conference, during which details like pass percentage, gender-wise performance, district-wise performance, and more will be shared.

This year, the Jharkhand Class 12 board exam commenced on February 11 and concluded on March 4, 2025.

JAC 12th Result 2025: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Science and Commerce stream exams can check their results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board result at jacresults.com.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download JAC 12th Result 2025.

3. Enter the credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Board has already released the Jharkhand Class 10 board exam results on May 27, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Jharkhand Board.