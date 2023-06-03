Home / Education / Board Exams / Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8th results out at jacresults.com, link here

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8th results out at jacresults.com, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 03, 2023 06:51 PM IST

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023 has been declared. JAC Class 8 results can be checked on jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced Jharkhand 8th Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. The result link for Class 8 board examination is available on the official site of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8 results out, direct link here (PTI File)
Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8 results out, direct link here (PTI File)

The results can be checked by school principals. School Principals will have to login with their username (6-digit JAC School Code) and password to check the results of their students for the Class-8 Board Examination 2023, conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council.

Direct link to check Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of JAC results at jacresults.com.
  • Click on Jharkhand 8th Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • The results will be available on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students will be informed about details about collection of marksheets from their respective schools. They can collect it on the prescribed date. For more related details candidates can check official website of JAC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jharkhand board board exam result
jharkhand board board exam result
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out