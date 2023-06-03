Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8th results out at jacresults.com, link here

Jharkhand Academic Council has announced Jharkhand 8th Result 2023 on June 3, 2023. The result link for Class 8 board examination is available on the official site of JAC results at jacresults.com. Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: JAC Class 8 results out, direct link here (PTI File)

The results can be checked by school principals. School Principals will have to login with their username (6-digit JAC School Code) and password to check the results of their students for the Class-8 Board Examination 2023, conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council.

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of JAC results at jacresults.com.

Click on Jharkhand 8th Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The results will be available on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Students will be informed about details about collection of marksheets from their respective schools. They can collect it on the prescribed date. For more related details candidates can check official website of JAC.