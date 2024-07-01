JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: How to download Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 scores when out, check updates here
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 11 results soon. Once released, students who appeared in the examination can check their scores on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. To check the results, students must enter details like roll number and registration number....Read More
Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations for all streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024, for soft zone areas, and April 2 to May 1 for hard zone areas. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent in each subject, 30 percent aggregate in theory, and 40 percent in practicals to qualify for the exam.
Earlier, sources said that the board is expected to release the results this week.
Worth mentioning here, in 2023, the JKBOSE 11th results were declared on July 10.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on JKBOSE Class 11 results 2024.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: What are the steps to download results?
When released, the JKBOSE Class 11 results can be downloaded with the following steps:
- Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
- On the home page, look out for the link to check Class 11 results and click on it.
- A new page appears and students who have appeared for the exam need to submit their login credentials to access the results.
- On submitting the login credentials like roll number and registration number, results will be displayed on the screen.
- Verify the details and save the page.
- Download the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scores?
To check the Class 11 scores, students will need to enter credentials such as roll number and registration number.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Where can the results be checked?
The JKBOSE Class 11 results will be out on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.
JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Results expected soon
The Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 results are expected soon.