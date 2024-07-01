JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: How to download Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 scores when out, check updates here

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Class 11 scores expected to be out soon on jkbose.nic.in. (HT file image)

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 Live: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the Class 11 results soon. Once released, students who appeared in the examination can check their scores on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. To check the results, students must enter details like roll number and registration number.

Notably, the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 examinations for all streams – Arts, Science, and Commerce were held from April 22 to May 26, 2024, for soft zone areas, and April 2 to May 1 for hard zone areas. Candidates need to score at least 33 percent in each subject, 30 percent aggregate in theory, and 40 percent in practicals to qualify for the exam.

Earlier, sources said that the board is expected to release the results this week.

Worth mentioning here, in 2023, the JKBOSE 11th results were declared on July 10.

