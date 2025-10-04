Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025. The datesheet has been released for the annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of the Kashmir province, including the district Kargil. Candidates can check the timetable through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Annual regular session timetable out at jkbose.nic.in, check here (File photo)

As per the official notice, the exam will commence on November 3 and will conclude on November 27, 2025. The exam will begin with the Mathematics paper and conclude with the Painting/Art and Drawing paper.

JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: How to download timetable To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

2. Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

