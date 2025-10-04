Edit Profile
    JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Annual regular session timetable out at jkbose.nic.in, check here

    JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 has been released. The annual regular session timetable can be checked here. 

    Updated on: Oct 4, 2025 5:12 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025. The datesheet has been released for the annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of the Kashmir province, including the district Kargil. Candidates can check the timetable through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

    JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Annual regular session timetable out at jkbose.nic.in, check here (File photo)
    As per the official notice, the exam will commence on November 3 and will conclude on November 27, 2025. The exam will begin with the Mathematics paper and conclude with the Painting/Art and Drawing paper.

    Direct link to download JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025

    JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: How to download timetable

    To download the datesheet candidates can follow the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

    2. Click on JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.

