JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025: Annual regular session timetable out at jkbose.nic.in, check here

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has released JKBOSE Class 10 Datesheet 2025. The datesheet has been released for the annual regular (Oct-Nov) session 2025 of the Kashmir province, including the district Kargil. Candidates can check the timetable through the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.
As per the official notice, the exam will commence on November 3 and will conclude on November 27, 2025. The exam will begin with the Mathematics paper and conclude with the Painting/Art and Drawing paper.