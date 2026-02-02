JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in, direct link to check here
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 has been declared at jkbose.jk.gov.in. The direct link to check results is given here.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026. The result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2025 (Oct-Nov) can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. The result can also be checked at jkresults.nic.in.
Direct link to check JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026
JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026: How to check
To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of JKBOSE results at jkresults.nic.in.
2. Click on JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
According to a Greater Kashmir report, around 83.27% of students passed the Class 11 examination. According to official figures, around 81573 students from Kashmir and the winter zones of Jammu appeared in the class 11 examination, of whom 67932 have qualified.
The exam was held at around 760 exam centres across the state, out of which 574 centres were in Kashmir and 186 centres were in Jammu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of JKBOSE.
