The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has declared the Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 11 board examination in the state can check the results through the official website at result.proed.in. Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 declared at result.proed.in, direct link to check here

The direct link to check the results is given here.

The Board announced the Karnataka PUC 1 results for students studying in selected colleges of the Dakshina Kannada district only. The results will be announced in phases for districts.

Direct link to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026: How to check To check the Class 11 results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at result.proed.in.

2. Click on Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional marks memo will have details which includes - student's name, roll number, subject - wise marks, total score, pass/fail status.

After the results are declared, the Board will share details on re-evaluation and verification of answer sheets. The dates and how to register will be available.

The Class 11 examination was held in February 2026. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.