Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results to be announced soon, here's how to check
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: PUC 2 result date and time is awaited. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is expected to announce the date and time for the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 soon. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 or PUC examination can check the results when announced on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in....Read More
The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, and other details will also be shared.
The Class 12 first exam commenced on February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
A total of 7.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, how to check and other details.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared and passed in 2025
Number of candidates appeared: 637805
Number of candidates passed: 468439
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who appeared for the examination this year will be able to check and download their results from the official website at karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Know the steps to download results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Here is how students can download their results:
Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in.
Open the 2nd PUC exam 1 result link.
Enter your login details.
Submit and check the result.
Download and keep a printout for future reference.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: What other data will be shared?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: It is expected that the board will share data like pass percentage, district-wise performance data and more, along with the results.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Past 4 years pass percentage
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The overall pass percentages in the last four years are:
2025: 73.45 per cent
2024: 81.15 per cent
2023: 74.67 per cent
2022: 61.88 per cent
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: When was exam held?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 first exam commenced on February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Press conference to be conducted
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The KSEAB will conduct a press conference to declare the results.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Websites to check results
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 or PUC examination can check the results when announced on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Who will announce the results?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: There is no update on who will announce the Class 12 results yet. Last year the results were announced by the Board officials.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: When was results announced in 2025?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 results was announced on April 8 i 2025.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Pass percentage of 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: In 2025, the Karnataka PUC 2nd result was announced on April 8. The overall pass percentage was 73.45%. Arts stream pass percentage was 53.29%, Commerce stream was 76.07% and Science stream pass percentage was 82.54%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Login details needed
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Students will need to use their registration numbers to check the PUC 2 results online.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Official websites to check
kseab.karnataka.gov.in
karresults.nic.in
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: How to check results when out?
1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.
2. Click on Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Number of candidates appeared
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: A total of 7.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: About Class 12 papers
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Class 12 exam dates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Class 12 first exam commenced on February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Class 12 results to be out via press conference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, and other details will also be shared.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 or PUC examination can check the results when announced on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The results can also be checked on the official link karresults.nic.in.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: Date and time
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: The date and time of release of the Karnataka PUC 2 results has been announced.