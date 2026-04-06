Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 LIVE: KSEAB PUC 2 results to be announced soon, here's how to check

The Board will conduct a press conference to announce the Class 12 results. The press conference will be held at the Board office. Along with the results, the pass percentage, how to check, and other details will also be shared.

The Class 12 first exam commenced on February 28 and March 17, 2026. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Class 12 board exam started with Kannada and Arabic papers and concluded with Music, Electronics and other papers.

A total of 7.10 lakh candidates appeared for the examination this year. Follow the blog for latest updates on result date, how to check and other details.