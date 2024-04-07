Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Where to check KSEAB PUC 2 scores when out?

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Date Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce 2nd PUC or Class 12th results soon. As per the information available, it is expected next week (between April 8 and 14). An official confirmation on the date and time is awaited. ...Read More

Once declared, students will get their scorecards on karresults.nic.in, and they can download it using the registration number and subject combination/stream.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the PUC 2 result will be declared on April 3. The board quickly refuted the claim saying evaluation of answer sheets is underway and once the process is completed, the date and time for result announcement will be shared with students.

As per reports, the 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 23 for around 7 lakh students. The evaluation work started on March 25.

Check this live blog for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 date and time and other updates.