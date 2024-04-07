Edit Profile
    Live

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Where to check KSEAB PUC 2 scores when out?

    Apr 7, 2024 9:40 AM IST
    Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards of the 2nd PUC exam will be released on karresults.nic.in. 
    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Live: Updates on KSEAB PUC 2 result date and time

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 Date Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce 2nd PUC or Class 12th results soon. As per the information available, it is expected next week (between April 8 and 14). An official confirmation on the date and time is awaited. ...Read More

    Once declared, students will get their scorecards on karresults.nic.in, and they can download it using the registration number and subject combination/stream.

    Earlier, it was rumoured that the PUC 2 result will be declared on April 3. The board quickly refuted the claim saying evaluation of answer sheets is underway and once the process is completed, the date and time for result announcement will be shared with students.

    As per reports, the 2nd PUC exam was held from March 1 to 23 for around 7 lakh students. The evaluation work started on March 25.

    Check this live blog for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 date and time and other updates. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 7, 2024 9:40 AM IST

    Karnataka PUC 2 result 2024: How to dowload your scorecard

    On the result day, go to karresults.nic.in and follow these steps to download your scores:

    1. Open the 2nd PUC result 2024 link.
    2. Enter your registration number, select The subject combination.
    3. Login and download the scorecard.
    Apr 7, 2024 9:11 AM IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 date and time expected soon

    The KSEAB will soon issue an official notification about the date and time for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result. According to sources, the result is expected next week. Once announced, students can check their scorecards on karresults.nic.in. 

