Karnataka PUC 2 results: KSEAB expected to release scores next week, check latest updates here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is expected to announce the result of the 2nd Pre-University Examination (2nd PUC 2024) next week, as informed by a source to HT Digital. Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2024 expected next week. (HT file image)

However, no official confirmation has so far been made on the date and time of the results.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Earlier reports were doing the rounds that the results of the 2nd PUC 2024 would be announced on April 3, which later was found to be fake news. A local newspaper quoted the KSEAB President as saying that a fake press statement issued in the name of the board created confusion among the public.

Also read: NID DAT BDes prelims result out on admissions.nid.edu; link, cut-off for final result

He further added that a date and time will be fixed for the declaration of Karnataka's 2nd PUC result will be fixed once the evaluation of the marksheet is complete.

It may be mentioned here that the Board will be announcing the results through a press conference along with the toppers’ list (for Arts, Science, and Commerce streams), pass percentage, and other important details.

Notably, last year, Ananya K A topped the 2nd PUC 2023 from the Commerce stream, followed by SM Kaushik in Science, and Tabassum Sheikh in Arts.

Also read: What to wear for JEE Main 2024? Check dress code, exam day guidelines

The Karnataka PUC 2 results 2024 will be available on karresults.nic.in once released. Students can check it using their registration number and subject combination/stream.

Also read: NEET MDS results 2024 released, here's direct link to check scores, cut off & details

Steps to check results when released:

Go to the Karnataka result portal on karresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, open the PUC 2 exam result link.

Enter your KSEAB registration number and select the subject combination or stream (Science/Arts/Commerce) on the log in page.

Submit it and check your 2nd PUC result on the next page.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

Meanwhile, the result of the 1st PUC examination was announced on March 30. The examination was conducted by KSEAB from February 12 to February 27, 2024.