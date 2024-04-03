 NEET MDS results 2024 declared, here's direct link to check scores, cut off & details - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

NEET MDS results 2024 declared, here's direct link to check scores, cut off & details

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 03, 2024 07:11 PM IST

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the result of NEET MDS 2024.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences released the result of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024.

Direct link to check NEET MDS Result 2024

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live , Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Exam Results / NEET MDS results 2024 declared, here's direct link to check scores, cut off & details
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On