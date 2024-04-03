What to wear for JEE Main 2024? Check dress code, exam day guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2024 on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning). The admit card for the first three days of the examination have been issued on jeemain.nta.ac.in. . Detailed guidelines for the exam day, including the dress code have been mentioned on the admit cards.(Getty Images)

On the day of examination, candidates need to carry the printout of the admit card, their photographs, valid photo ID cards and other documents. Detailed guidelines for the exam day, including the dress code have been mentioned on the admit cards.

JEE Main 2024: Dress code and exam-day guidelines

For footwear, candidates should choose slippers or sandals with low hils. Closed footwear, including shoes, should be avoided.

They are advised to wear light clothes with half sleeves such as T shift for clothing. Long sleeves are not allowed. Avoid garments with large buttons.

Candidates who wear specific attires for religious or customary reasons that violate the dress code of JEE Main have to report early so that proper frisking can be done.

Bring your admit card printed in colour and on an A4 size paper. Make sure all details, including your photo and signature, are visible. If there are multiple pages of the admit card, printout all the pages.

Do not bring handbags, mobile phones, any form of communication/electronic devices, etc to the exam centres.

Avoid caps, dupatta, sunglasses etc to the exam venue. These are banned items.

Metal objects, including watches, are strictly prohibited. There will be a clock on the exam console so that candidates can keep track of the time.

Candidates can carry the JEE Main admit card, photo ID, photograph (to be pasted on the attendance sheet), PwD certificate and scribe document (if applicable). A pen, and scribble pad will be provided to the candidates. They can also carry water, hand sanitiser etc. Diabetic candidates can bring edibles as specified on the admit card.

