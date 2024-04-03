JEE Main from tomorrow: Last minute tips to manage temperament, exam stress

Every year, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) witnesses lakhs of engineering aspirants testing their talents to garner entry into India's prominent engineering colleges, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). JEE Main 2024: Tips to manage temperament, exam stress (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The examination is conducted in two phases- JEE Main and JEE Advanced, and the Main exam is held in two sessions. The JEE Main session 1 was held from January 24 to February 1. The second session of the JEE Main is scheduled from tomorrow, April 4 to April 12.

As the JEE Main session 2 approaches, guiding them to manage their temperament and nerves better is very important. At this juncture, it is obvious that aspirants are under performance pressure; hence, they must know how to manage the exam stress.

The following things are very crucial for aspirants:

● Break: A regular break helps aspirants to manage their mental fatigue and boost their minds, which will help them recall what they have learned so far.

● Sustain self-confidence: It is time to face the exam, so keeping your self-confidence higher is very important. Believe in your preparation, think positively, do not discuss new things, interact with your parents, and do not go beyond your preparation.

● Instructions for the exam centre: Arrive half an hour before the examination centres, understand the do’s and don’ts of the exam centres, and get an idea of the location of your exam centre so that you can manage your time accordingly.

Important tips that would help you crack the JEE Main 2024:

1. Take at least 4 to 5 mock tests at the actual time of the examination.

2. ⁠You may solve the Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs) in a simulated examination environment till two days before your exam.

3. ⁠Brush up important formulae of all the Physics, Chemistry and Math chapters, as this would give an edge while solving questions.

4. ⁠Don’t start a new chapter or refer to a new book in the last week before the JEE Main examination.

5. ⁠Refer to your handwritten notes for revision.

6. ⁠Take a small break of 5-10 minutes after every hour of study to relax your mind. This reduces fatigue and helps improve concentration.

7. ⁠Maintain a steady routine involving 6 to 7 hours of sleep.

8. ⁠Prefer healthy and home-cooked food to maintain good health.

9. ⁠Short meditation/relaxation exercises daily would help remain calm and focused.

Strategy to crack the JEE Main:

Right strategy and time management play a vital role in deciding the rank of an aspirant. The following points may help in attempting the questions:

1. Carefully scroll through the entire question paper first.

2. Choose sections that have less risk and more gain.

3. Attempt easy questions first.

4. ⁠Don't start with a question you don't know.

5. Don't guess if you have no idea about a question to avoid negative marks.

6. ⁠Don't get upset if any section is tough. You can score in others.

7. ⁠Keep a check on time while attempting the paper.

8. ⁠Try taking the test in two rounds so that you can come back to questions that did not strike you in the first round.

9. ⁠Don’t be nervous if you find the paper tough since it is the relative performance that counts

Tips for the JEE Main exam day and a day before:

1. Think positively

2. Don’t discuss your preparation, as this may make you nervous even if you are well prepared.

3. Don’t study anything new a day before JEE Main.

4. Trust yourself, stay calm, confident

5. Brush up all important formulae

6. Have belief in yourself that you can crack it easily

7. Have a sound sleep for at least 6-7 hours

8. Ensure you carry your JEE Main 2024 Hall Ticket and follow the instructions as per the hall ticket

9. Reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exam starts.

Author Ramesh Batlish is Managing Partner & Centre Head- FIITJEE Noida. Views are personal.