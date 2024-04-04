JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: Session 2 begins today with BE/BTech paper

JEE Main 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) for 12.57 lakh registered candidates today, April 4. On the first day, BE/BTech (Engineering) aspirants will appear in the examination in two shifts – from 9 am and 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. Admit cards for the first day can be downloaded from jeemain.nta.ac.in. ...Read More

Candidates have to bring a printed copy of the admit card and other required documents specified by the agency and follow the dress code, reporting time as mentioned on the hall tickets.

The second session will take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8 and 9, 2024 for Paper I (BE/BTech) and on April 12, 2024, for Paper 2 (BArch/Planning).

The candidates who did not register through the DigiLocker/ABC ID (or chose authentication through non-Aadhaar options), must report at least 1 hour earlier to get their biometrics recorded at the exam centre.

When available, analysis of the JEE Main paper for shift 1 and shift 2 will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.