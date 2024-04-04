JEE Main April 4 morning shift analysis: Experts say difficulty level moderate

Educators of various coaching institutions have said that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2024) paper 1 held in the morning shift of April 4 was moderate in terms of difficulty. The exam was conducted from 9 am to 12 pm at test centres across the country. JEE Main 2024 session 2 live updates. JEE Main April 4 morning shift analysis (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida Centres, said that the Mathematics part was moderate while Physics and Chemistry were Easy. Overall, this paper was of moderate level as per students, he said.

The Mathematics part was moderate according to Batlish. He said that questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on Calculus and Algebra. More than one question was from Vectors, 3D Geometry, Differential Equations and Conic Sections. In Calculus, questions were asked from Functions, Continuity and Differentiability, Definite Integral, Area, and Differential Equations.

In Algebra, questions were from Probability, Binomial Theorem, Complex Numbers, Permutation and Combination, Statistics, Progressions, Matrices and Determinants, he said.

In Coordinate Geometry, questions were asked from Parabola, Ellipse & Hyperbola with mixed concepts. The Numerical Section had lengthy calculations. A few questions were reported as lengthy & tricky, he said.

According to him, the Physics section was easy, with questions from Kinematics, Gravitation, Circular Motion, Heat & Thermodynamics, Magnetism-2 questions, Wave Optics, Current Electricity-2 questions, Electrostatics, Modern Physics, Semi-Conductors.

Both MCQs & numerical-based questions in Physics were Lengthy but easy. A few fact-based questions were from class 12 chapters of NCERT, he added.

Chemistry too, according to the expert, was easy.

Organic and Physical Chemistry were given more weightage compared to Inorganic Chemistry, he said, and added that questions were asked from Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Atomic Structure, Chemical Bonding- 2 questions, General Organic Chemistry-2 questions, Alcohol, Ether & Phenol, Amines, Aryl & Alkyl halides mixed concept type questions, Coordination Compounds, Stoichiometry, Periodic Table.

He added that some questions were directly asked from the NCERT textbook.

Nitin Viijay, Founder & CEO of Motion Education also said that the overall difficulty level of the paper was moderate. Physics and Mathematics were a bit lengthy and difficult according to him, and Chemistry was easy as compared to the other two subjects. Comparing the three sections, Mathematics was the toughest of all.

In Physics, more questions were from Class 11. Apart from this, there were questions about Electromagnetism, Kinematics and Modern Physics, he said.

Vijay said the Mathematics section was lengthy and significantly more difficult than the January examination. “It suggests that students seeking optimal performance would benefit from prioritizing 3D, Statistics, and Vector areas.”

In Chemistry, Organic Chemistry was heavily weighted, and questions from Thermodynamics, Physical Chemistry, and Metallurgy were included in the exam, he added.

“I would suggest that candidates revise the formulas and reactions as much as possible. Considering that Maths was the toughest followed by Physics and Chemistry, students remaining to appear for the exam should strategize accordingly. In Chemistry they should focus on Organic Chemistry along with Physical Chemistry and Metallurgy. Moving forward, in Physics students should be thorough with formulas and derivation to easily attempt the complicated questions. They should prioritize Electromagnetism, Modern Physics and Kinematics. With Mathematics being the most lengthy section, revising 3D, Vector, Statics Integral Calculus, Coordinate Chemistry will help a lot in acing the exam,” he advised aspirants who will take the examination in the upcoming shifts.

Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) said the NTA followed the same level of difficulty as phase 1 today. The paper was of moderate level due to the lengthy questions in Maths, he said.

“In this paper, Physics was on the easier side whereas Chemistry was also on the easy to moderate side. In this paper, Mathematics was on moderate to difficult side with lengthy and calculative questions. A detailed subject wise analysis is given below,” Sharma said.

The Chemistry part was more or less balanced in terms of difficulty level as well as the number of questions from the three sections. Questions from prominent chapters like Chemical Kinetics, Alcohol, Phenol and Ethers, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics were asked, he said.

P-Block chemistry was dominant in the paper and overall, more questions were asked from Class 11 and the part was NCERT-based, Sharma said.

The Physics part was on the easier side and questions from almost all the chapters were asked. Questions from Modern Physics, Mechanics, Electrostatics and Current electricity were there in the paper, he added.

The expert said the Mathematics part was moderate to difficult level.

“A good number of questions were asked from Calculus. Integer type questions were lengthy in the paper. Almost all the topics were covered. The main thing is questions were both lengthy and calculative which took a lot of time to solve.”

According to him, Mathematics was the toughest among the thee sections due because it was lengthy, followed by Chemistry and Physics.