Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 final datesheet out at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, check Class 10, 12 timetables here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 final datesheet for Term I. The Term I Class10, 12 timetables can be checked by appearing candidates on the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the Karnataka SSLC final datesheet, the Class 10 examination will begin on March 21 and will conclude on April 4, 2025. The examination will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm on all days. The examination for 1st languages, core subjects and JTS subjects will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd and third languages will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination for MSFQ subjects will be held from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

The PUC 2 or Class 12 board examination will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 20, 2025. It will be held in a single shift, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Class 12 examination will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers and end with Hindi papers.

Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 final datesheet: How to download

To download the Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 datesheet, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on Karnataka SSLC, PUC 2 Exam 2025 final datesheet link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the dates.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Meanwhile, the Board has released the Karnataka SSLC exam 2025 model question papers. The model question papers have been released for First language, Second language, Third language, NSQF subject, Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects. The link is available on KSEAB website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.