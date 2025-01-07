Karnataka SSLC exam 2025: KSEAB Class 10 model question papers released at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, link here

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, KSEAB has released Karnataka SSLC exam 2025 model question papers. Candidates who want to appear for KSEAB Class 10 board examination across the state can download the model question paper through the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Karnataka SSLC exam 2025: KSEAB Class 10 model question papers out, link here (Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)

The model question papers have been released for First language, Second language, Third language, NSQF subject, Mathematics, Science and Social Science. To download the model question papers, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2025: How to download model question papers

Visit the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on SSLC examination link available on the home page.

A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to click on circulars.

A new page will open where model question paper link will be available.

Click on the link and again a new page will open.

The list of model question papers will be available.

Click on the subject and download the question paper.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Karnataka SSLC examination dates have been released. The Class 10 board examination will begin on March 20 and will conclude on April 2, 2025. The examination on all days will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The examination for 1st languages, core subjects and JTS subjects will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm and 2nd and third languages will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination for MSFQ subjects will be held from 10 am to 12.15 pm.

The JTS students practical and oral examination will be held on April 3, 2025 at their respective schools. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.