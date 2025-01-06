Jharkhand JAC announces Class 8 and 9 board exam dates

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced dates for the Class 8 and Class 9 board examinations 2025 on its exam portal - jacexamportal.in. Jharkhand JAC Class 8 and 9 board exam dates announced(File photo)

According to the notification, the Class 8 final exam will be conducted on January 28 in two shifts. The Class 9 exam will be held on January 29 and 30. There will be two shift in the first day of the JAC Class 9 final exam and a single shift on the second day.

About JAC Jharkhand Class 8 board exam 2025

In the first shift, students will appear for paper 1, which covers Hindi, English and additional language subjects. This shift will take place between 9:45 am and 1 pm.

The second shift is scheduled for 2 pm to 5:15 pm. In this shift, students will write the second paper which covers Mathematics, Science and Social Science subjects.

The exam will be taken on OMR sheet, which means the questions will be multiple-choice type.

There will be 50 questions from each subject and schools will do internal assessment for 50 marks.

Schools can download admit cards for the Class 8 board exam from jac.jharkhand.gov.in and distribute it among the students.

They can upload internal assessment marks between January 20 and February 10.

JAC Jharkhand Class 8 date sheet 2025

About JAC Jharkhand Class 9 board exam 2025

The Class 9 final exam will be conducted in two shifts on the first day, January 29.

The first shift is scheduled for 9:45 am to 1 pm. In this shift, students will write the first paper, which covers Hindi A, Hindi B and English subjects. The second shift will take place between 2 pm and 5:15 pm and in this shift, students will appear for Mathematics and Science papers.

On the second day, the test will be held on the first shift only. Students will write the Social Science and other languages (if any) paper.

Students will answer multiple-choice questions for 40 marks per subject. They will get 15 minutes to read the question paper.

Admit cards will be uploaded on the board's website on January 20.