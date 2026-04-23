Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on April 23, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board examination can check the results on the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in. Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026 LIVE Updates Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: KSEAB Class 10th results declared at karresults.nic.in, direct link here (HT File Photo)

The Board conducted the press conference to announce the Class 10 board exam results. Along with the results, the pass percentage, district wise details and gender wise performance details were also released.

Direct link to check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: How to check All the appeared candidates can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at karresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination was held from March 18 to April 2, 2026. The exam was held in single shift- from 10 am to 1.15 pm. This year more than 9 lakh students have registered for the SSLC examination across the state out of which 8 lakh candidates appeared. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Karnataka Results.