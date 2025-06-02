Search Search
Monday, Jun 02, 2025
Kerala Plus One Result 2025 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Jun 02, 2025 04:01 PM IST

Kerala Plus One Result 2025 has been declared. The direct link to check the first year exam results is given here. 

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Result 2025 on June 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the first year march examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus One Result 2025 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, link here
The Board has also declared the first-year results for the vocational higher secondary examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results and download the marksheet by using their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to check Plus One result 

Direct link to check VHSE Plus One result 

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The downloaded marksheet will comprise of details including students name, subject-wise marks, total marks. qualifying status and other details. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, Rajasthan Board 5th Result, NEET Answer Key 2025 News Live, AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 LiveJAC 12th Arts Result 2025, RBSE 5th Result Live.
Follow Us On