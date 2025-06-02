Kerala Plus One Result 2025 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here

Directorate of General Education, Kerala has declared Kerala Plus One Result 2025 on June 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the first year march examination can check the results through the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in. Kerala Plus One Result 2025 declared at results.hse.kerala.gov.in, link here

The Board has also declared the first-year results for the vocational higher secondary examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results and download the marksheet by using their roll number and date of birth.

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on Kerala Plus One Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The downloaded marksheet will comprise of details including students name, subject-wise marks, total marks. qualifying status and other details. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Examination Results Portal.