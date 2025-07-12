Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Where, how to check DHSE Class 12 improvement results when out

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 12, 2025 01:47 PM IST

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 will be released on keralaresults.nic.in. The steps to check the results when released is given here. 

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has not yet announced the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Save A Year examination can check the results through the official website of DHSE at dhsekerala.gov.in and on the Kerala results website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: Where, how to check DHSE Class 12 improvement results when out(HT File)
The Kerala SAY or improvement examination commenced on June 23 and concluded on June 26, 2025. The exam was held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm and 2 pm to 4.45 pm. 15 minutes cool off time was allotted to candidates.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025: How to check 

All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Kerala results website at keralaresults.nic.in.

2. Click on Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The passing criteria of DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY examination is that all appeared students will have to score minimum 30% marks in each individual paper and an overall aggregate score of 30% to pass the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DHSE Kerala.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
