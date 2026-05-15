Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared Kerala SSLC Result 2026 on May 15 2026. The direct link to check the Kerala Class 10 board exam results are available on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in. Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE Updates Kerala SSLC Result 2026 declared at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, direct link to check here (PTI)

The Class 10 board results can also be checked on other official websites- kbpe.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.digilocker.kerala.gov.in.

The Board will also release the Kerala SSLC results on mobile apps- Kerala State IT Mission’s WhatsApp number 9188619958 and the Nammude Keralam mobile app.

Direct link to check Kerala SSLC Result 2026

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: How to check All the candidates who have appeared for Class 10 board exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of results.kite.kerala.gov.in

2. Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This year, the Kerala SSLC exam was conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026. A total of 4.17 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 10 board examination across 3031 centres. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.