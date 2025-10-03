Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Where, how to check MSBSHSE timetables when out
Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetables to be available on the official website.
Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has not yet released the Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026. When released, students who will appear for the SSC and HSC examinations can check the timetables through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in....Read More
The examination form-filling process for Class 10 commenced on September 15 and will conclude on October 6, 2025. The Class 12 exam form submission process started on October 1 and will conclude on October 20, 2025.
In 2025, the Maharashtra SSC exam was held from February 21 to March 17, 2025 and the Class 12 or HSC exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2025.
