    Live

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Where, how to check MSBSHSE timetables when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Updated on: Oct 3, 2025 1:25:39 PM IST

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetables to be available on the official website. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Pune has not yet released the Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026. When released, students who will appear for the SSC and HSC examinations can check the timetables through the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.

    The examination form-filling process for Class 10 commenced on September 15 and will conclude on October 6, 2025. The Class 12 exam form submission process started on October 1 and will conclude on October 20, 2025.

    In 2025, the Maharashtra SSC exam was held from February 21 to March 17, 2025 and the Class 12 or HSC exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2025.

    Follow the blog for latest updates on datesheet, how to download, direct link and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 3, 2025 1:25 PM IST

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Exam form submission

    Oct 3, 2025 1:21 PM IST

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Where to check timetables?

    Oct 3, 2025 1:18 PM IST

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: Date and time

    Maharashtra Board Date Sheets 2026 News Live: The date and time of release of MSBSHSE Class 10, 12 timetable has not been announced.

