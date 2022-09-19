Home / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative exam date announced at mahahsscboard.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative exam date announced at mahahsscboard.in

board exams
Published on Sep 19, 2022 08:36 PM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 examination schedule released at mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative exam date announced at mahahsscboard.in(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
Maharashtra SSC, HSC 2023 tentative exam date announced at mahahsscboard.in(Mujeeb Faruqui/HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE has announced the tentative date sheet for the SSC Class 10 and HSC Class 12 Board exams.

According the tentative date sheet the HSC examination will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023 while the SSC exam will be from March 2 to March 25, 2023.

Maharashtra  Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams 2023February 21 to March 20 2023
Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) March 2 to March 25 2023

The schedule of the practical examination, category, oral examination and other subjects will be communicated separately to the school or junior college through the board before the examination.

It must be noted that these HSC and SSC examination are tentative in nature. he Maharashtra State Board will provide a definitive timetable for the SSC and HSC exams in Maharashtra in 2023 once the academic year is about to end.

Candidates can check the tentative HSC and SSC schedule below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra board exams
maharashtra board exams

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out