Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024: How, where to check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2024 09:07 AM IST

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 will be announced in May-June 2024. Here's how and where to check marks of MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 in May-June 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 examination can check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results on the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.gov.in.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024. The examination was conducted in two shifts- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm for some papers and 11 am to 1 pm for others and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The HSC board examination for 2024 was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Class 12 examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024: How, where to check marks

All the candidates who have appeared for SSC, HSC examination can check the scores by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

