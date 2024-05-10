Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results in May 2024. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results is likely to be announced in the last week of May, while the Maharashtra HSC results is likely to be announced in the third week of May 2024....Read More

Earlier on Friday, Board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi told Hindustan Times that the results of SSC, HSC will not be announced today (May 10).

Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Class 10 and Maharashtra Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after declaration.

This year more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 and more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state.

