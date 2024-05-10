Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: Latest update on MSBSHSE SSC and HSC results date
Maharashtra Board Result 2024 Live: Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 results in May 2024. Speaking to Hindustan Times, a Maharashtra Board official informed that Maharashtra SSC results is likely to be announced in the last week of May, while the Maharashtra HSC results is likely to be announced in the third week of May 2024....Read More
Earlier on Friday, Board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi told Hindustan Times that the results of SSC, HSC will not be announced today (May 10).
Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Class 10 and Maharashtra Class 12 board examination can check their marks on the official website at mahresults.nic.in after declaration.
This year more than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 and more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination across the state.
Follow this blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: Websites to check for scores
sscresult.mkcl.org
mahresult.nic.in
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: Number of candidates registered
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: This year, more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 board examination across the state.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live: Official result websites
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
and hsc.mahresults.org.in
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: Official result page
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live: Exam dates
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live: The HSC board examination for 2024 was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Class 12 examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: Websites to check
mahresults.nic.in
results.gov.in
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Live: How to check Class 12 marks?
Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.
Click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result Live: Where to check Class 10 results
Candidates who have appeared for Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 examination can check MSBSHSE 10th results on the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in. The results can also be checked at results.gov.in.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result: Expected when?
Maharashtra Board HSC Result is expected to be announced in third week of May 2024.
Maharashtra Board SSC Result: Date and Time
Maharashtra Board SSC Result will be announced likely in last week of May 2024.