Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 Live: MSBSHSE issues notice refuting rumours on Maha 10th, 12th results

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has issued a notification on its website asking students and parents not to believe in rumours being spread on social media about the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) result date and time. ...Read More

Maharastra SSC, HSC result 2024 dates will be published on mahahsscboard.in, the board said.

Usually, the Maha board announces Class 12th results first and Class 10 results after that.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, a Maharashtra Board official had earlier this week informed that the SSC results are likely in the last week of May and HSC results may be announced in the third week of the month.

When declared, students can check Maharashtra 10th, 12th result 2024 on mahresult.nic.in and other websites such as msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org.

Over 14 lakh students have appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year while more than 15 lakh candidates have taken the Class 10 exam. Check latest updates on Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2024 date and time, direct link and other details here.