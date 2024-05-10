Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: 10th, 12th results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not declare Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024 today, May 10, 2024. MSBSHSE Board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi has confirmed to Hindustan Times that the Class 10, 12 results will not be announced today. Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman (File photo)

The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in.

All the candidates who have appeared for SSC, HSC examination can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: How to check

Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.

Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 and more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination this year across the state.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.