 Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: 10th, 12th results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: 10th, 12th results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman

ByHT Education Desk
May 10, 2024 11:28 AM IST

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024 will not be announced today, May 10, 2024, confirmed Board Chairman to Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not declare Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024 today, May 10, 2024. MSBSHSE Board Chairman, Sharad Gosavi has confirmed to Hindustan Times that the Class 10, 12 results will not be announced today.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman (File photo)
Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman (File photo)

The MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results when announced can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of MAH Results at mahresult.nic.in.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024: How, where to check MSBSHSE 10th, 12th results

All the candidates who have appeared for SSC, HSC examination can check the scores by following the steps given below.

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: How to check

  • Visit the official website of MAH results at mahresult.nic.in.
  • Click on Maharashtra SSC, HSC Result 2024 links available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the results and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

More than 14 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 12 and more than 15 lakh candidates have appeared for Class 10 board examination this year across the state.

This year Class 10 board examination commenced on March 1 and concluded on March 26, 2024 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 21 to March 19, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC, HSC examination was conducted in two shifts as well- first shift from 11 am to 2 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MSBSHSE.

HT has emerged as the top choice for students & parents to check board results. Explore all the latest news & updates related to education. Read more.

Get latest news on Education, TN 10th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Board Exams / Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Result 2024: 10th, 12th results not today, confirms MSBSHSE Board Chairman

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On