Manipur Board Exams 2025: Class 12 final examinations begin, over 29,000 students appear at 112 centres

A total of 29,065 students appeared for the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (CoHSEM) at 112 examination centres in Manipur on Monday. Manipur Board Exams 2025: Out of 29,065 students appearing in the Class 12 board exam, 20,893 are appearing in the science stream, 7,632 in arts stream and only 540 in commerce stream. (ANI/representative image)

The examination will continue till March 26,2025.

The number of students appearing for the exam has decreased this year compared to the previous year wherein 31,352 students appeared for the examination.

Out of 29,065 students, the total number of students appearing in the science stream is 20,893, the arts stream is 7632, and the commerce stream has only 540 students.

Of the total 112 examination centres, 38 are in 10 districts in the hills and 74 are in 6 districts in the valley.

Meanwhile, the preparation for the Matriculation or High School Leaving Certificate Examination, which will be conducted by Board of Secondary Education Manipur(BoSEM) from February 19 to March 7,2025, has also been formally started in the state.

It may be mentioned that altogether 39,052 students, including 535 internally displaced students, will appear in the examination at 155 centres including 62 in the districts in the hills and 93 in districts in the valley.

Out of 39,052 students,8468 students are from 306 government schools while 27,374 are from 583 private schools. The remaining 1210 students are from 60 aided schools in the state.

“We’ve also formed 33 flying squad or Inspection teams apart from setting another team composed of representatives of students bodies,guardians and Civil Society Organisations for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming examination,”says a senior official of BoSEM. “Besides we have also appointed 10 nodal officers for the hill districts for the examination.”

Meanwhile various organisations extended best wishes to students who would be appearing in the Class 10 and 12 examination conducted by BoSEM and COHSEM respectively and prayed for peaceful conduct of the crucial examinations.

In separate releases, All Manipur Recognised Private Schools' Welfare Association, All Naga Students' Association, Manipur, Senapati District Students' Association, Manipuri Students' Federation and Democratic Students' Alliance of Manipur wished that the students perform excellently in the exams.