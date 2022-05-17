Home / Education / Board Exams / MBSE HSLC Results 2022: 70.64% pass, Dinsawmkimi & Lalramdina top with 484 marks
MBSE HSLC Results 2022: 70.64% pass, Dinsawmkimi & Lalramdina top with 484 marks

  • Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Mizoram Board of Secondary Education (MBSE) has released the Class 10th result today.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on May 17, 2022 04:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Mizoram Board of Secondary Education, MBSE, announced the Class 10th result today, May 17, 2022. Students who have taken the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) test can get their Mizoram HSLC results at mbse.edu.in, the MBSE's official website.

Students may also receive their results through SMS by typing MBSE10 & Roll No> to 5676750, for example, MBSE10 2131422 send to 5676750.

This year, a total of 18357 candidates registered for the MBSE, HSLC test, with 17417 candidates taking the exam. A total of 12304 candidates passed the exam, with a pass percentage of 70.64 percent overall. Mizoram's Aizawl district had the highest pass rate of 82.38 percent..

 Dinsawmkimi of ST. Joseph Higher Secondary School, Aizawl  and Lalramdina Ralte  of ST. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl has topped the Mizoram HSLC examination with 484 marks. R Lalremngheti  of the ST. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl secured the second position by scoring 481 marks.

MD Aatif Nazir of ST. Paul's Higher Secondary School, Aizawl took third position by scoring 480 marks.

The official notice reads," Applications for Post Publication Scrutiny and Re-evaluation of answer scripts in not more than two subjects shall be accepted by the Board, if applied as per Board’s rules and regulations up to 24th May, 2022 (Tuesday)". 

Along with the Compartmental Examination, a Special Examination for applicants who tested COVID - 19 positive and were unable to finish the main examination, as notified by the Centre Superintendent concerned, would be held.

 

board exams result board exam result
