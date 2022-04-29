MP Board Results 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 result releasing today at 1pm

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce MP Board Results 2022 on April 29, 2022. MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result will be declared by the Board at 1 pm today. Candidates who have appeared for the Board examination conducted by the state can check the results through the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in.

Madhya Pradesh's School Education and Minister of State for General administration Inder Singh Parmar will announce the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2022. The result will be announced by the Board officials in the press conference. The pass percentage and other details will be announced along with declaration of result. MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates

The MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will be available to candidates on the official website of mpresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, the MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from MPBSE MOBILE App or MP Mobile App. These mobile apps are available on the Google Play. Students can download these apps to check their respective results.

This year around 18 lakh students have registered themselves for Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPBSE.