MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Results 2022 date and time. The MPBSE 10th 12th results will be declared by the Board on April 29, 2022 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in.

This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. The evaluation process has been completed by the Board officials and the result will be announced tomorrow.

The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.