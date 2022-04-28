Home / Education / Board Exams / MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in
MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Results 2022 will be declared on April 29, 2022. The MPBSE 10th, 12th scores will be available to appeared candidates at 1 pm tomorrow on the official website mpresults.nic.in. 
MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in
MP Board Results 2022 Live Updates: MPBSE 10th, 12th scores at mpresults.nic.in
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 01:41 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has released the MP Board Results 2022 date and time. The MPBSE 10th 12th results will be declared by the Board on April 29, 2022 at 1 pm. Candidates can check the Class 10, 12 results on the official site of MPBSE on mpbse.nic.in. The results can also be checked on official website mpresults.nic.in. 

This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The Madhya Pradesh Class 10, 12 exams were conducted from February 28 to March 20, 2022. The evaluation process has been completed by the Board officials and the result will be announced tomorrow. 

The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:48 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2022: Exam dates 

    The MP Board examinations 2022 were held in the state at various test centres across all districts from February 18 to March 20, 2022.

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:41 PM IST

    MP Board Results 2022: Website view 

    MP Board Results 2022
    MP Board Results 2022
  • Apr 28, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2022: Know passing criteria 

    The passing criteria for MP Board Results 2022 is that candidates will have to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject and practical exams.

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:33 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh Board results 2022: 18 lakh students to check result

    This year around 18 lakh students have appeared for MPBSE Class 10, 12 board exams in the state. The result will be available at 1 pm on April 29, 2022. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:25 PM IST

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Revised marking scheme 

    The Madhya Pradesh Board has revised the marking scheme for board exams this year. As per the revised marking scheme, 80 marks have been allotted for the theory subjects and the remaining 20 marks are for practical and project works for both Class 10 and Class 12.

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:20 PM IST

    MP Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 on same date 

    MP Board Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 will be declared by MPBSE on the same date. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced on April 29 at 1 pm. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:13 PM IST

    MPBSE Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result 

    Go to mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.

    Click on the Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

    Enter the required credentials.

    Login and view scorecards.

    Take a printout for future use.

  • Apr 28, 2022 01:06 PM IST

    MP Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Last year pass percentage 

    Last year a total of 9,14,079 students appeared for MPBSE Class 10 exams and the overall pass percentage was 100 percent. For Class 12th a total of 6,60,682 candidates appeared for the exam and the overall pass percentage was at 100 percent.

  • Apr 28, 2022 12:58 PM IST

    MP Board Results 2022: List of websites 

    Candidates can check the result through the following websites

    mpresults.nic.in

    mpbse.nic.in

  • Apr 28, 2022 12:53 PM IST

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Date and Time 

    MPBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022 date and time have been announced. The MP Board Results 2022 will be declared on April 29, 2022 at 1 pm. 

