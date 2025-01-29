MPBSE Admit Card 2025: MP Board 10th, 12th main exam hall ticket out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh has released MPBSE Admit Card 2025. The hall ticket have been released for MP Board 10th, 12th main examination. Candidates who will appear for the board examination can check and download the admit card through the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPBSE Admit Card 2025: MP Board 10th, 12th main exam hall ticket out, link here

The MP Board Admit Card 2025 for 10th, 12th was issued on January 28 and will be available on the website till March 31, 2025. To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MPBSE Admit Card 2025: How to download

1. Visit the official website of MPBSE at mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

2. Click on Examination/ Enrollment forms link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get MPBSE Admit Card 2025 link.

4. Click on the link and enter the login details.

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6. Check the admit card and download it.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JAC postpones Jharkhand Class 8, 9 final exams due to ‘unavoidable reasons’, new dates later

The Class 10 examination will begin on February 27 and conclude on March 21, 2025. It will be held in a single shift—from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MP Board 10th examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with a Science paper. The Class 12 board examination will commence on February 25 and conclude on March 25, 2025. It will be held in a single shift, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The MPBSE 12th board examination will begin with a Hindi paper and end with a Mathematics paper.

MP Board Exam 2025 Datesheet revised, check MPBSE Class 10, 12 timetable at mpbse.nic.in

Students who will appear for Class 10, 12 board examination in the state must reach the exam centre by 8 a.m. on all exam days. It is mandatory that they reach the exam centre by 8.30 a.m. on all days. The exam hall gates will be closed at 8.45 a.m. The answer booklets will be given to the candidates at 8:50 a.m., and the question papers at 8:55 a.m. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPBSE.