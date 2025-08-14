Search
Thu, Aug 14, 2025
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 Out: Class 10 exam begins from Feb 11, Class 12 from Feb 7

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Aug 14, 2025 03:59 pm IST

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 has been released. Check complete timetable below. 

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the datesheet for MP Board Class 10 and 12 board examination 2026 on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Students appearing for the board exams can check the schedule on the official website of MBPSE at mpbse.nic.in.

MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026: Check complete timetable here. (Representative image/HT File)
According to the official schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examinations will begin from February 11, 2026 and conclude on March 3, 2026. The exam will begin with Hindi paper, and end with Social Science. Both exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Also read: MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: MP Board Class 10, 12 supply results out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

Whereas, the Cass 12 board exams will be held from February 7, 2026 to March 3, 2026. The MP board 12th exams will also begin with the Hindi paper.

Check the detailed timetables below:

CLASS 10
DATESUBJECT
FEBRUARY 11, 2026HINDI
FEBRUARY 13, 2026URDU
FEBRUARY 14, 2026NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
FEBRUARY 17, 2026ENGLISH
FEBRUARY 19, 2026SANSKRIT
FEBRUARY 20, 2026

MARATHI

GUJRATI

PUNJABI

SINDHI

PAINTING

GAYAN VADAN

TABLA PAKHAVAJ

COMPUTER

FEBRUARY 24, 2026MATHEMATICS (STANDARD & BASIC)
FEBRUARY 27, 2026SCIENCE
MARCH 2, 2026SOCIAL SCIENCE
CLASS 12
DATESUBJECT
FEBRUARY 7, 2026HINDI
FEBRUARY 9, 2026

URDU

MARATHI

FEBRUARY 10, 2026ENGLISH
FEBRUARY 13, 2026

PHYSICS

ECONOMICS

ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE

POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY

ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE

HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART

FEBRUARY 14, 2026

BIOTECHNOLOGY

GAYAN VADAN

TABLA PAKHAWAJ

FEBRUARY 16, 2026SANSKRIT
FEBRUARY 17, 2026DRAWING & DESIGNING
FEBRUARY 18, 2026

CHEMISTRY

HISTORY

BUSINESS STUDIES

ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE

DRAWING & PAINTING

HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE

FEBRUARY 19, 2026PSYCHOLOGY
FEBRUARY 20, 2026

NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

FEBRUARY 21, 2026

AGRICULTURE

HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS, & HYGIENE)

ACCOUNTANCY

FEBRUARY 23, 2026BIOLOGY
FEBRUARY 25, 2026MATHEMATICS
FEBRUARY 26, 2026POLITICAL SCIENCE
FEBRUARY 27, 2026INFORMATIC PRACTICES
MARCH 2, 2026SOCIOLOGY
MARCH 3, 2026

GEOGRAPHY

CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE

STILL LIFE & DESIGN

ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH

Also read: Madhya Pradesh board Class 10, 12 final exam dates 2026 out, link to check timetables and instructions for candidates

The board said that Instruction candidates will need to be mandatorily present at the examination center by 8:00 am, adding that no student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the examination.

Students must enter the exam hall latest by 8:30 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:45 am.

The answer sheets will be given to the students 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination, that is at 8:50 am, and question papers will be given from 8:55 am.

Further, even if any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the exam will be conducted as per schedule.

The practical examinations of regular candidates will be conducted in their respective schools, whereas for self-study students, it will be conducted at the examination center allotted to them between February 10 and March 10, 2026.

The board has advised the candidates to contact their respective school heads to know about the practical exam date and time.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on JAC Result 2025, Jharkhand Board 12th Arts Result, AP Inter Supply Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
