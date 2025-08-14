MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 Out: Class 10 exam begins from Feb 11, Class 12 from Feb 7

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the datesheet for MP Board Class 10 and 12 board examination 2026 on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Students appearing for the board exams can check the schedule on the official website of MBPSE at mpbse.nic.in. MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026: Check complete timetable here. (Representative image/HT File)

According to the official schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examinations will begin from February 11, 2026 and conclude on March 3, 2026. The exam will begin with Hindi paper, and end with Social Science. Both exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.

Whereas, the Cass 12 board exams will be held from February 7, 2026 to March 3, 2026. The MP board 12th exams will also begin with the Hindi paper.

Check the detailed timetables below:

CLASS 10 DATE SUBJECT FEBRUARY 11, 2026 HINDI FEBRUARY 13, 2026 URDU FEBRUARY 14, 2026 NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FEBRUARY 17, 2026 ENGLISH FEBRUARY 19, 2026 SANSKRIT FEBRUARY 20, 2026 MARATHI GUJRATI PUNJABI SINDHI PAINTING GAYAN VADAN TABLA PAKHAVAJ COMPUTER FEBRUARY 24, 2026 MATHEMATICS (STANDARD & BASIC) FEBRUARY 27, 2026 SCIENCE MARCH 2, 2026 SOCIAL SCIENCE View All Prev Next

CLASS 12 DATE SUBJECT FEBRUARY 7, 2026 HINDI FEBRUARY 9, 2026 URDU MARATHI FEBRUARY 10, 2026 ENGLISH FEBRUARY 13, 2026 PHYSICS ECONOMICS ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART FEBRUARY 14, 2026 BIOTECHNOLOGY GAYAN VADAN TABLA PAKHAWAJ FEBRUARY 16, 2026 SANSKRIT FEBRUARY 17, 2026 DRAWING & DESIGNING FEBRUARY 18, 2026 CHEMISTRY HISTORY BUSINESS STUDIES ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE DRAWING & PAINTING HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE FEBRUARY 19, 2026 PSYCHOLOGY FEBRUARY 20, 2026 NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS PHYSICAL EDUCATION FEBRUARY 21, 2026 AGRICULTURE HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS, & HYGIENE) ACCOUNTANCY FEBRUARY 23, 2026 BIOLOGY FEBRUARY 25, 2026 MATHEMATICS FEBRUARY 26, 2026 POLITICAL SCIENCE FEBRUARY 27, 2026 INFORMATIC PRACTICES MARCH 2, 2026 SOCIOLOGY MARCH 3, 2026 GEOGRAPHY CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE STILL LIFE & DESIGN ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH View All Prev Next

The board said that Instruction candidates will need to be mandatorily present at the examination center by 8:00 am, adding that no student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the examination.

Students must enter the exam hall latest by 8:30 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:45 am.

The answer sheets will be given to the students 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination, that is at 8:50 am, and question papers will be given from 8:55 am.

Further, even if any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the exam will be conducted as per schedule.

The practical examinations of regular candidates will be conducted in their respective schools, whereas for self-study students, it will be conducted at the examination center allotted to them between February 10 and March 10, 2026.

The board has advised the candidates to contact their respective school heads to know about the practical exam date and time.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.