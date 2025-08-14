MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 Out: Class 10 exam begins from Feb 11, Class 12 from Feb 7
MPBSE MP Board 10th, 12th Exam Datesheet 2026 has been released. Check complete timetable below.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has released the datesheet for MP Board Class 10 and 12 board examination 2026 on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Students appearing for the board exams can check the schedule on the official website of MBPSE at mpbse.nic.in.
According to the official schedule, the MP Board Class 10 examinations will begin from February 11, 2026 and conclude on March 3, 2026. The exam will begin with Hindi paper, and end with Social Science. Both exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon.
Whereas, the Cass 12 board exams will be held from February 7, 2026 to March 3, 2026. The MP board 12th exams will also begin with the Hindi paper.
Check the detailed timetables below:
|CLASS 10
|DATE
|SUBJECT
|FEBRUARY 11, 2026
|HINDI
|FEBRUARY 13, 2026
|URDU
|FEBRUARY 14, 2026
|NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
|FEBRUARY 17, 2026
|ENGLISH
|FEBRUARY 19, 2026
|SANSKRIT
|FEBRUARY 20, 2026
MARATHI
GUJRATI
PUNJABI
SINDHI
PAINTING
GAYAN VADAN
TABLA PAKHAVAJ
COMPUTER
|FEBRUARY 24, 2026
|MATHEMATICS (STANDARD & BASIC)
|FEBRUARY 27, 2026
|SCIENCE
|MARCH 2, 2026
|SOCIAL SCIENCE
|CLASS 12
|DATE
|SUBJECT
|FEBRUARY 7, 2026
|HINDI
|FEBRUARY 9, 2026
URDU
MARATHI
|FEBRUARY 10, 2026
|ENGLISH
|FEBRUARY 13, 2026
PHYSICS
ECONOMICS
ANIMAL HUS. MILK TRADE
POULTRY FARMING & FISHERY
ELEMENTS OF SCIENCE
HISTORY OF INDIAN ART & WORLD ART
|FEBRUARY 14, 2026
BIOTECHNOLOGY
GAYAN VADAN
TABLA PAKHAWAJ
|FEBRUARY 16, 2026
|SANSKRIT
|FEBRUARY 17, 2026
|DRAWING & DESIGNING
|FEBRUARY 18, 2026
CHEMISTRY
HISTORY
BUSINESS STUDIES
ELEMENT OF SCIENCE & MATHS USEFUL FOR AGRICULTURE
DRAWING & PAINTING
HOME MANAGEMENT NUTRITION & TEXTILE
|FEBRUARY 19, 2026
|PSYCHOLOGY
|FEBRUARY 20, 2026
NSQF (National Skills Qualifications Frame Work) SUBJECTS
PHYSICAL EDUCATION
|FEBRUARY 21, 2026
AGRICULTURE
HOME SCIENCE (ANAT. PHYS, & HYGIENE)
ACCOUNTANCY
|FEBRUARY 23, 2026
|BIOLOGY
|FEBRUARY 25, 2026
|MATHEMATICS
|FEBRUARY 26, 2026
|POLITICAL SCIENCE
|FEBRUARY 27, 2026
|INFORMATIC PRACTICES
|MARCH 2, 2026
|SOCIOLOGY
|MARCH 3, 2026
GEOGRAPHY
CROP PRODUCTION & HORTICULTURE
STILL LIFE & DESIGN
ANATOMY PHYSIOLOGY & HEALTH
The board said that Instruction candidates will need to be mandatorily present at the examination center by 8:00 am, adding that no student will be allowed entry after 15 minutes before the scheduled start time of the examination.
Students must enter the exam hall latest by 8:30 am. No student will be allowed to enter the examination hall after 8:45 am.
The answer sheets will be given to the students 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination, that is at 8:50 am, and question papers will be given from 8:55 am.
Further, even if any public or local holiday is declared by the government during the examination period, the exam will be conducted as per schedule.
The practical examinations of regular candidates will be conducted in their respective schools, whereas for self-study students, it will be conducted at the examination center allotted to them between February 10 and March 10, 2026.
The board has advised the candidates to contact their respective school heads to know about the practical exam date and time.
For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.