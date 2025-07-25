MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: MP Board Class 10, 12 supply results out at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, direct link here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE, has declared the MP Board Class 10 and 12 supplementary examination or second exam results 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in. MPBSE Supplementary Result 2025: MP Board Class 10, 12 supply results have been released at mpbse.mponline.gov.in, Students can check via the direct link here.

Candidates will need to enter the following details to check their results:

• Application number (Main exam)

• Roll number

It may be mentioned here that supplementary exams for Class 10 were conducted from June 17, 2025 to June 26, 2025 from 9 AM to 12 AM.

The supplementary exam for Class 12 was conducted from June 17 to July 5, 2025 from 9 AM to 12 AM.

Candidates were required to pay Rs. 500 to appear for one subject, Rs. 1000 for two subjects, Rs. 1500 for three and four subjects, and Rs. 2000 for more than four subjects.

MPBSE Supplementary Results 2025: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results:

1. Visit official website at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. On home page, go to the results tab.

3. On the next page, click on the link to view supplementary result.

4. Key in your credentials to check the result, and submit.

5. Check the result displayed on the screen.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more updates, candiates are advised to visit the official website of MPBSE.