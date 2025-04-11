MPSOS June Exam 2025 Timetable: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th Ruk Jana Nahi datesheet out at mpsos.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has officially released the detailed timetable for the class 5th, 8th, 10th, and 12th open school examinations scheduled for June 2025. MPSOS June Exam 2025: Class 5th, 8th, 10th, 12th Ruk Jana Nahi datesheet out (Santosh Kumar )

It has also released examination schedules under its schemes of “Ruk Jana Nahi”(RJN) and “Aa Laut Chale”(ALC).

The exam is scheduled for June 2, 2025, to June 20, 2025, for both class 10 and class 12.

According to the MPSOS timetable for the 10th and 12th, the Class 10 exams will take place from June 2, 2025 till June 14, 2025 (2 pm to 5 pm), while the Class 12 exams will be held from June 2, 2025 till June 20, 2025 (8 am to 11 am). Late entry beyond 7:45 AM for Class 10 and 1:45 PM for Class 12 will not be permitted.

The first exam for class 10 will be in Social Science on June 2, 2025, whereas the last exam will be in Urdu (206) on Saturday, June 14, 2025. The first exam for class 12th will be of Hindi (301) on monday, June 2, 2025 while the last exam will be of Cutting Tailoring & Dress Material(605), Stenography(324), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance(616), Food Cognition(358) on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Time Table for MPSOS RJN and ALC exams

According to the MPSOS timetable for the RJN and ALC 10th and 12th, the Class 10 exams will take place from June 2, 2025 till June 14, 2025 (2 pm to 5 pm), while the Class 12 exams will be held from June 2, 2025 till June 20, 2025 (8 am to 11 am).

The first paper for Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale class 10th will be in English (411) on June 2, 2025, and the last exam will be Language papers on June 12, 2025.

The first and last exams for Ruk Jana Nahi and Aa Laut Chale class 12th will be in English (052) on June 2, 2025, and Biotechnology(832) and Vocational Studies on June 17, 2025, respectively.

The Class 5 and Class 8 examinations will begin on June 3 to June 10, 2025.

Students are advised to regularly check the MPSOS website for any updates or changes to schedule.