 Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today at nbsenl.edu.in
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today at nbsenl.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 26, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC, HSSLC will be announced today in the afternoon.

Nagaland Board of School Education will release Nagaland Board Result 2024 for 10th, 12th on April 26, 2024. The NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be declared today in the afternoon. Candidates can check the results after declaration on the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.

Nagaland Board Result 2024: NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results releasing today (HT File)

This year, Nagaland Board Class 10 exams were conducted from February 13 to February 23, 2024, and Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to March 6, 2024, across the state at various exam centres. Over 60,00 students appeared for this year’s Class 10-12 board examinations, which were conducted in 68 centers across the state.

Nagaland Board Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of NBSE at nbsenl.edu.in.
  • Click on Nagaland Board Result 2024 for HSLC or HSSLC link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Apart from the results, the provision to download migration certificate will also be given in the NBSE portal. The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from May 3 to May 6, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Nagaland Board.

Exam and College Guide
